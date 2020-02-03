Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

Pakistan People’s Party rejects the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2020

1 day ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the provincial president of PPP Advocate Amjad Hussain blamed Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz ur Rehman for hatching conspiracy against the Sirtaj Aziz Report. He said PPP supported the plan of PML-N’s federal government to declare Gilgit–Baltistan as a provincial government. Hussain said the provincial chapter of PML-N opposed this plan of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The PPP leadership said that the present government of Pakistan will need the permission of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to introduce a new order in Gilgit-Baltistan. They blamed that the federal government intends to reverse the empowerment of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan through the new order. They announced to defend the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Advocate Amjad Hussain said PPP will defend the ownership rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Watch a detailed report shared by Farman Karim Baig

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

