Pakistan Launches $150 Million Minerals Complex with Investment from Saudi Firm

Islamabad:  The Government of Punjab and a Saudi firm, Anfal Group, have established a “Minerals Complex” with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The project is backed by an initial $150 million investment.

The initiative aims to unlock the country’s vast untapped mineral resources, with a strategic focus on reducing Pakistan’s dependence on chemical imports. Officials estimate that the complex could save the national economy up to $2.9 billion annually in chemical import costs alone.

Beyond import substitution, the complex is also expected to create significant export potential, particularly in the trade of rock salt and other key chemicals. These exports are projected to enhance foreign exchange reserves and spur industrial growth, strengthening Pakistan’s economic resilience.

The launch of the Minerals Complex marks a major step in a broader national strategy to transform the mining sector into a key pillar of the economy. The government views the project as a critical component of its efforts to attract investment, generate employment, and harness the country’s natural wealth for long-term development.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

