Pakistan Leadership Huddles on Oil Crisis, Inflation & Security as Economic Pressures Mount

ISLAMABAD: The Presidency on Thursday issued a statement following a high-level consultative meeting chaired by Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, focusing on the country’s evolving economic and energy situation amid global oil supply constraints, rising petroleum prices, and shifting regional security dynamics.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with senior cabinet members and key government officials.

Participants included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, along with the Finance Secretary.

The statement noted that the meeting reviewed the impact of fluctuations in global oil and gas supplies on Pakistan’s economy, with particular emphasis on managing inflationary pressures and ensuring energy security.

Briefings by the finance and petroleum ministries outlined ongoing efforts to stabilise petroleum prices, contain the spillover effects of rising fuel costs across sectors, and enforce fiscal discipline through austerity measures aimed at reducing expenditure.

The broader regional environment was also discussed, including its implications for national security, economic outlook, and food security. Participants stressed the need for a coordinated national response, underscoring that policy decisions must prioritise stability while safeguarding public interests.

The Presidency highlighted the importance of maintaining national consensus and strengthening institutional coordination in light of emerging challenges. It was agreed that economic management, energy planning, food security, and security considerations must remain closely aligned.

The meeting further emphasised the need for public awareness initiatives to curb fuel consumption, promote the use of public transport, and encourage shared mobility practices.

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