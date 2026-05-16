Gilgit-Baltistan Advocacy Forum Presses Candidates on Rights, Representation and Development

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Advocacy Forum (GBAF) has issued a comprehensive Charter of Demands for candidates and political parties contesting the 2026 Gilgit-Baltistan elections, urging them to prioritize constitutional reforms, women’s rights, climate resilience, youth employment, healthcare, and sustainable development in their election manifestos.

In a letter addressed to all political parties and independent candidates, the forum said the charter reflects the “genuine needs, governance challenges, and aspirations” of people across the region and called for issue-based, inclusive, and people-centered election campaigns.

The charter places strong emphasis on Gilgit-Baltistan’s long-standing constitutional and political status, demanding that political stakeholders clearly outline a roadmap for granting constitutional rights to the region through amendments to Article 1 of Pakistan’s Constitution. The forum argued that the absence of constitutional status has restricted local authority over taxation, natural resources, budgeting, and governance.

The document also criticized the continued delay in local government elections since 2009, stating that the absence of grassroots democratic institutions has weakened service delivery and reduced opportunities for women’s political participation. GBAF demanded immediate local body elections and proposed reserved seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities in local councils.

On electoral reforms, the forum called for fresh constituency delimitations, arguing that population disparities among constituencies have created unequal political representation across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Women’s rights and institutional protection form a major part of the charter. The forum expressed concern over the non-functionality of the Gilgit-Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women despite legislation passed in 2023 and amended in 2025. It demanded an autonomous and adequately funded women’s commission with investigative and monitoring powers.

The charter further highlighted workplace harassment, underreporting of gender-based violence, and the absence of an ombudsperson under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2013. It also noted that no woman has ever been elected to the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on a general seat and urged political parties to adopt merit-based and geographically inclusive mechanisms for women’s representation.

Addressing social protection, the forum demanded inclusive welfare programs for widows, women-headed households, persons with disabilities, daily wage workers, and other vulnerable groups.

Climate change and disaster resilience were identified as urgent priorities, with repeated Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), flash floods, and heavy rains damaging roads, water systems, and power infrastructure across the region. The forum called for climate-resilient infrastructure, clean drinking water access, and the finalization of an environmental policy for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The document also raised concerns over rising suicide cases in the region and the absence of forensic laboratories and medico-legal experts. It demanded the recruitment of psychologists, psychiatrists, and counselors in hospitals and educational institutions.

Youth unemployment, lack of vocational opportunities, and economic insecurity were identified as major concerns. GBAF called for investments in entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, vocational training, and employment generation, particularly for women and marginalized youth.

The charter additionally urged political parties to support small farmers, women agricultural workers, and local entrepreneurs through subsidies, loans, transport infrastructure, and improved digital connectivity.

In the social sector, the forum demanded increased public investment in education and healthcare, especially in remote and climate-vulnerable areas, while also advocating for scholarships, stipends, and the recruitment of female teachers and health workers.

The forum also highlighted environmental threats posed by unregulated tourism and called for a comprehensive eco-friendly tourism policy to protect Gilgit-Baltistan’s fragile ecosystem.

On energy and digital connectivity, the charter described the region’s ongoing electricity crisis, with power outages lasting up to 22 hours daily in some areas. It called for diversification into solar and wind energy, decentralized mini-grids, and improved internet infrastructure, including alternative fiber optic links and 5G connectivity.

The forum said it expects political parties and candidates to incorporate these demands into their election manifestos and campaigns ahead of the 2026 Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts