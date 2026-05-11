Dain Bridge Rebuilt, But Risks Remain: Community Calls for Urgent Safeguards

By Mazhar Ali

When the Dain Bridge collapsed in last year’s catastrophic cloudburst, the damage reached far beyond twisted metal and shattered concrete. It tore through the heart of the valley. Nearly 80 homes were consumed, entire families escaped with only minutes between them and the roaring flood, and fertile farmlands nurtured for generations disappeared beneath suffocating layers of mud and boulders. Even sacred spaces like the mosque and Jamat Khana were left silent, their cracked walls standing as monuments to loss.

In the days that followed, life in Dain changed overnight. Students, patients, shopkeepers, and every resident who depended on that bridge suddenly found themselves risking their lives to cross the river by boat. It was dangerous, costly, and painfully unsustainable. And when boat operations became too expensive, the community was left with no option but to build its own bridge without funds, without machinery, and without government support.

For nearly 4500-5000 residents(according to LSO and Nambardars) , the bridge was not just a structure. It was their link to Chator Khand, the tehsil headquarters, the hospital, the markets, and every critical service. When it fell, it felt as if the valley itself had been cut away from the world.

But in that bleak moment, something extraordinary happened.

A Community That Saved Itself

When authorities failed to act, the people of Dain stepped forward. With ropes, poplar logs, and sheer determination, they built a small suspension bridge—later named the Ayub Hamdard Bridge. They worked day and night, driven not by recognition, but by the instinct to protect their families. What they built was far more than a bridge—it became a symbol of unity, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a community fighting for survival.

Today, a newly constructed Dian Bridge extended to nearly 570 feet; stands once more across the Ishkomen River. On the surface, it represents hope returning to the valley.

But beneath that hope lies a difficult truth. “Rebuilt, Yet Still at Risk”

The new bridge has been constructed on the same fragile, flood-debris fan that doomed the previous one. It sits between two volatile nullahs:

Dian Nullah (upstream)

Chator Khand Nullah (downstream)

A flood or blockage in either could send destructive water and debris rushing toward the bridge—exactly as it happened last year.

This raises a painful but necessary question: “Have we learned anything from last year’s devastation?”

A Wake-Up Call We Are Choosing to Ignore

Geologists and engineers have long warned that the Ishkomen River flows over a highly unstable alluvial fan. During peak discharge, the river can abruptly shift course, striking embankments from unexpected angles with tremendous force.

Despite these warnings and despite the lived trauma of the community the new bridge has been placed on the same vulnerable alignment.

This is not resilience. This is repetition. And repetition, here, is dangerous. Reconstruction without rethinking is not progress. It is gambling with human lives and public money.

Why Protective Measures Cannot Wait

If the bridge must remain where it is, immediate protective engineering work is essential. Experts recommend:

Strong, well-designed retaining walls

Proper river channelization to stabilize flow

Consideration of rerouting the Ishkomen River away from erodible banks

Reinforcement of embankments and safe river training

Without these measures, the bridge stands exposed to the same threats that destroyed its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the lake formed by the flooding of the Ishkomen River continues to grow silently. Farmlands on both the Chator Khand and Dain sides remain submerged. Once-green orchards now stand drowning, their roots decaying in water that refuses to recede. Erosion is creeping closer to homes every day. Just one more major flood could turn this environmental damage into another human tragedy

Voices From the Valley: Loss, Courage, and Questions Still Unanswered

The disaster claimed two precious lives—losses no rebuilding can ever mend. Families who lost everything now rebuild their homes brick by brick, prayer by prayer, carrying questions that remain painfully unanswered:“If nature warned us once, why didn’t our planners listen?”

Amid the chaos, one young boy’s bravery shines brightly. He risked his life to pull others away from the raging waters a reminder of what this community can achieve when left alone to fend for itself.

The lake still lingers silent, widening, and dangerously unpredictable.

A New Threat: Bridge Length Reduced, Risks Increased

Originally, the new Dian Bridge was designed to span 700 feet, safely reaching firm ground.

But for reasons still unclear, its final length was reduced to 580 feet.

The contractor has placed the bridge abutments directly on unstable flood debris, and the remaining 120 feet is now planned to be filled with earth supported by retaining walls.

Locals fear that a structure built on loose, shifting sediments will once again be at the mercy of the next major flood. Without proper intervention, this could undo all the relief and hope the new bridge has brought.

A safer, long-term solution exists:

Channeling the Ishkomen River back to its previous course from the newly formed lake toward Kochdeh Valley.

This would lower lake levels, relieve pressure on the bridge, and protect the valley from future catastrophe.

There Is Still Time — But Not Much

The people of Dian do not demand miracles. They ask for responsibility, foresight, and action.

They urge engineers, planners, and decision-makers to visit the site, assess the risks, and begin protective work before the next monsoon season.

A community-led dialogue is essential to:

Prevent another avoidable tragedy

Protect homes and farmlands

Ensure public funds are used wisely

Safeguard the newly constructed bridge

The people of Dain have already achieved what many thought impossibles.

They built a bridge when no one else did. They saved each other when no one came to save them. But this time, resilience is not enough. This time, it will take planning, engineering, and political will. Because if we delay once more, if we ignore the warnings again.

It will be the people of Dian—those who have already suffered the most—who will pay the highest price.

Mazhar Ali is a Junior Earth Scientist at the Glacier Monitoring and Research Center, WAPDA

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts