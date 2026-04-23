GILGIT-BALTISTAN ELECTIONS: 664 CANDIDATES IN FRAY FOR 24 SEATS, POLLS SET FOR JUNE 7

GILGIT: The Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced key details regarding the upcoming general elections, confirming that polling will be held on June 7 for a total of 24 seats.

According to the Commission, 664 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the upcoming elections, including 645 men and 19 women. This marks a significant increase in participation compared to the 2020 elections, when a total of 331 candidates had contested, including only three women.

The electorate has also expanded considerably. A total of 958,480 voters are registered for the 2026 elections, compared to 745,361 voters in 2020, reflecting notable growth in voter enrollment across the region.

To facilitate the polling process, the Election Commission has finalized arrangements for 2,220 polling stations across Gilgit-Baltistan. These include 1,000 polling stations for men, 1,000 for women, and 220 combined polling stations.

The Commission further stated that 9,260 officials will be deployed for election-related duties during the polling process. This figure does not include security personnel, who will be assigned separately to ensure law and order during the elections.

Officials emphasized that all preparations are being finalized to ensure a transparent, peaceful, and well-organized electoral process across the region on June 7.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts