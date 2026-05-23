Around 80,000 Ismailis Gather in Passu for Historic Didar of Shah Rahim Aga Khan V

HUNZA: Around 80,000 Ismailis gathered in the village of Passu, Hunza, on Thursday to attend a Didar of their spiritual leader, Shah Rahim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan V, marking his first major congregation with followers in the region since assuming leadership of the global Ismaili community.

The Aga Khan arrived by helicopter in the scenic upper Hunza Valley, with the iconic Tupopdan mountain overlooking the gathering site, which had been prepared over several months for the occasion.

Since November 2025, thousands of volunteers from across Hunza district had worked in harsh winter conditions to prepare the venue, including paving grounds, constructing temporary infrastructure, and organizing facilities for the nearly two-hour event. Didar refers to an occasion in which Murids meet and see their Imam or spiritual guide.

During the gathering, the Aga Khan received Bayat, or the pledge of allegiance, from community members. In his address, he urged followers to work for peace, mutual support, and the prosperity of their communities and country, while emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and service to others.

He also encouraged young people to develop new skills and prepare for a rapidly changing world shaped by technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

The Aga Khan expressed appreciation for the efforts of volunteers and thanked the federal and Gilgit-Baltistan governments for their cooperation and support in organizing the event.

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, local administration, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services made extensive arrangements for security, traffic management, healthcare, and crowd control.

A large portion of the logistical work, including transportation, accommodation, and volunteer coordination, was managed by members of the Ismaili community themselves. Visitors from Central Hunza and Shinaki region were warmly hosted by families across Gojal Valley, with many staying in local homes for up to two days, reflecting a remarkable spirit of hospitality, unity, and communal solidarity.

Officials described the congregation as the largest public gathering in Hunza’s history, with residents originally belonging to Hunza traveling from different parts of Pakistan to participate in the event.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts