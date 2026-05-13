GB Chief Court Orders Implementation of Verdict in KCBL CEO Case

GILGIT: The Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has directed authorities to implement its earlier judgment in favor of Syed Ghulam Muhammad, former CEO and General Manager of Karakorum Cooperative Bank Limited (KCBL), in an ongoing legal dispute over his removal from office.

The directive was issued during the hearing of Implementation Petition No. 217/2026. The Court ordered the respondents to comply with its judgment dated December 15, 2025, and submit a compliance report by the next hearing scheduled for May 18, 2026.

The case stems from legal proceedings initiated by Syed Ghulam Muhammad against his removal as CEO of KCBL. In October 2024, a Division Bench of the Chief Court ruled in his favor, declaring his removal unlawful, procedurally defective, and mala fide, and ordered his reinstatement.

However, instead of implementing the ruling, the concerned authorities filed a Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal (CPLA) before the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan and obtained a stay order.

During the pendency of the appeal, Syed Ghulam Muhammad was dismissed again through an order issued on March 10, 2025, based on allegations that had already been adjudicated by the Court. He challenged the dismissal before the Chief Court, which suspended the order on June 2, 2025.

Later, in its final judgment issued on December 15, 2025, the Chief Court declared the dismissal order null and void, arbitrary, mala fide, and without lawful authority. The Court also ruled that allegations of corruption and misconduct against Syed Ghulam Muhammad lacked legal basis and directed his reinstatement with full back benefits and entitlements.

The judgment further highlighted alleged violations of law and governance norms within KCBL.

The respondents in the case include the Chairman Board of Directors KCBL/Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Registrar Cooperative Societies GB, Acting General Manager KCBL, and Manager Human Resources KCBL.

Speaking after the hearing, Syed Ghulam Muhammad expressed confidence that the Court’s directions would be implemented in accordance with the law.

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