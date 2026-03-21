Anjuman-e-Imamia Says Only U.S. and Israeli Citizens Barred from Entering Baltistan

SKARDU: Anjuman-e-Imamia Baltistan, a group of Shia clerics, held a meeting under the leadership of its president, Allama Agha Syed Baqir Al-Hussaini, to review the law and order situation and discuss public affairs in the region, according to a press release.

The meeting took place in the aftermath of unrest across Gilgit-Baltistan following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. The incident triggered protests in several areas, particularly in Skardu and Gilgit, where demonstrations turned violent. The clashes left at least 20 protesters and two law enforcement personnel dead, and caused widespread damage to public and private property, including government offices and development institutions in Skardu and Gilgit.

The Anjuman also said that U.S. and Israeli citizens are not allowed to enter the Baltistan Division, which comprises the districts of Skardu, Shigar, Ghanche and Kharmang. However, the organization does not have the legal authority to enforce travel restrictions. They clarified further that people from other countries can travel to the region.

Baltistan, a tourism hub, is known globally for mountaineering and is home to K2, the world’s second-highest peak, along with several other 8,000-meter and vast glacier systems.

The leadership also advised youth to use social media responsibly, urging them to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in negative propaganda that could inflame tensions.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts