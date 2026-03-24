Caretaker CM of Gilgit-Baltistan Urges Immediate Spectrum Auction for 5G Rollout

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice (Retd.) Yar Muhammad, has urged the federal government to immediately conduct a spectrum auction to enable the launch of 5G services in the region, calling it critical for improving digital connectivity.

He said weak internet infrastructure is causing significant challenges for residents and tourists alike, stressing that high-speed internet is now a necessity rather than a luxury.

The remarks came during a meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, where both sides discussed digital transformation and connectivity issues in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to resolve issues related to the Universal Service Fund (USF) to expand telecom services in remote areas. In response, the federal minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating digital development under the “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts