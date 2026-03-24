Towards a Healthier Gilgit-Baltistan: Addressing Diet and Nutrition Challenges

By Zeeshan Ahmad

Verily, access to food is a fundamental human right; without healthy food intake, no society can flourish, neither mentally nor physically. Malnutrition is a phenomenon where a person gets either too few or too many nutrients than the required standard. If we look at the world, then it becomes evident that there is an abundance of food, especially in the Global North, and people often indulge in excessive and unhealthy eating practices. Moreover, in the second half, i.e., the Global South, people even lack basic food items, which results in undernutrition. Likewise, this global divide also reflects in the regional context of Gilgit-Baltistan, where communities face challenges similar to those in other parts of the Global South. However, it is not plausible to delineate all challenges in a single article, but the most critical challenges to a healthy diet are as follows.

First of all, unhealthy food choices are the primary reason for rising cases of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and many more in the region. In the past, Gilgit-Baltistan was considered to be a healthier society, with its people living long and healthy lives; however, in recent times, the tables have turned significantly. Excessively eating certain foods over time without bringing diversity to the food table is also a major concern. In addition, highly processed foods are also becoming very common in households these days. These ultra-processed foods are a leading cause of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. It is unfortunate to see people of Gilgit-Baltistan sell their dry fruits, fruits, and vegetables in order to purchase unhealthy foods. So, people are bartering good health for disease. Furthermore, another major dietary concern is the overconsumption of tea, which is also an unhealthy choice. Too much consumption of tea is very common among the general populace of G.B. Tea contains caffeine, and excessive caffeine intake is very risky, especially for pregnant women, because it directly impacts the foetus by transferring from the mother.

In addition, the unavailability of diverse foods is another critical challenge in G.B.’s local context. Gilgit-Baltistan’s harsh cold weather conditions hamper the production of various foods. Thus, due to extreme cold, only summers and early autumn are the two seasons of optimal production of food items. Likewise, the general populace is also unaware of cold-resistant crops, fruits, and vegetables. Hence, they depend on a handful of alternatives and choices. Furthermore, the uneven and hilly terrain of G.B. makes the production of food items difficult. This makes reliance on the market inevitable. Whereas the economic condition of people is not good in most parts of G.B., this makes conditions even worse. So, this creates a vicious cycle, i.e., poverty leading to unhealthy food choices; consequently, unhealthy food choices result in malnutrition.

Furthermore, climate change is posing a grave food security threat to the region. G.B. is one of the worst-affected regions due to climate change. Undoubtedly, the region depends too much on Punjab for most of its food items; however, to add insult to injury, recent floods in Punjab will further deteriorate food security and the availability of food items in G.B. These floods will cause havoc to irrigation channels, farmlands, and vegetation to a much greater extent, as was revealed during the recent floods across the region. Due to climate catastrophes, road blockages in the region also disrupt the flow of food into the region. Historically, the Silk Route was the trading route of G.B.; albeit, due to natural disasters, this route often remains suspended for long periods.

To address the aforementioned challenges, several measures can be taken. Firstly, societal-level awareness and sensitisation are required to break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition. School textbooks should incorporate lessons on healthy dietary practices so that children learn about balanced nutrition from an early age. Secondly, kitchen gardening, which is an organic and healthy choice, should be adopted by the community in order to bring about societal-level change. It will also bring economic ease and provide a healthy alternative to unhealthy foods that are often available in the market. Thirdly, food preservation techniques, such as processing and sun-drying, should be promoted to ensure that fruits and vegetables remain available during the winter months, thereby reducing reliance on unhealthy alternatives and the market.

The responsibility lies not only with policymakers and institutions but also with families and communities, whose collective efforts can bring long-lasting change.

The contributor is a development professional. Email: zeshanahmad714@gmail.com

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts