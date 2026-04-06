Korean Tourists Highlight Travel Hardships as Protests Disrupt KKH in Northern Pakistan

My name is Bokmani, and I am part of a group of ten travellers from South Korea. We had been planning this journey for more than a year to experience the beauty of northern Pakistan. Some of us are retired, while others took time off from demanding work schedules to make this trip possible.

We have been deeply impressed by the stunning natural landscapes of Pakistan. The mountains, valleys, and scenery are truly remarkable. What has touched us even more is the kindness and warm hospitality of the people, who welcomed us with great sincerity throughout our visit.

At the same time, we faced some challenges during our travel. The large number of checkpoints along the Karakoram Highway made the journey slow and sometimes difficult. We also found the process of obtaining a Pakistani visa quite complicated. As South Korean citizens, we can travel to many countries, including China, Japan, the UAE, and several European nations, without a visa. Even India provides visa on arrival at airports for a fee. If Pakistan could introduce a similar system, allowing travellers to get a visa on arrival by paying 25 or 50 US dollars, similar to the online visa, it could attract many more international tourists and support the country’s economy, especially in times of foreign exchange pressure.

Another serious concern for us is the current closure of the Karakoram Highway due to protests. As international visitors, we are travelling on a limited schedule. Missing our return flights would not only affect our professional responsibilities but also cause significant financial loss. Rebooking flights, especially with rising global fuel costs, could cost each of us at least 300,000 Pakistani rupees.

We respect the right of people to protest. However, there should be proper arrangements to ensure that international tourists can return safely to their home countries. Measures should be taken to protect emergency patients, the elderly, and children, and there should also be consideration for international travellers who are about to depart.

If these issues continue, Pakistan’s tourism sector may face further difficulties, and the country’s image could be affected. I sincerely hope that such situations are handled with wisdom and responsibility.

I would also like to share one final thought. Pakistan is a country blessed with extraordinary natural beauty, and its people are fortunate to have such landscapes. However, it is very disheartening to see litter in these beautiful places. I hope people will take greater care to protect and preserve this natural environment for future generations.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts