18 Police Officers Dismissed Over Skardu Unrest Following Iran Leader’s Assassination

GILGIT: In a significant disciplinary move, the Gilgit‑Baltistan Police have dismissed 18 officers and personnel following their handling of violent protests in Skardu on 1 March 2026, triggered by international developments earlier that day. The dismissed include one inspector, two sub‑inspectors, head constables, and constables.

The orders were issued by the Regional Police Officer, Baltistan Region, and those affected have the right to appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Gilgit‑Baltistan within a prescribed period.

Those dismissed from service include:

Muhammad Anwar — Inspector of Police

Tahir Ahmed Khan — Sub-Inspector (SIP)

Shakeel Ahmed — SIP

Zahir Hussain — SGG

Kacho Muhammad Iqbal — Head Constable (HC)

Iftikhar Ali — HC

Jalil Hussain — Foot Constable (FC)

Muhammad Kazim — FC

Mazhar Hassan — FC

Suhail Abbas — FC

Zulqarnain Rafi — HC

Shabbir Hussain — FC

Nasir Hussain — FC

Ali Raza — FC

Khadim Hussain — FC

Tufail Ahmed — FC

Zulfiqar Ali — FC

Abdullah — FC

The action follows a departmental inquiry into the police response during unrest that erupted after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a development that sparked nationwide and regional protests across Pakistan. Demonstrations in Skardu turned violent as crowds expressed outrage and directed their anger at local security institutions.

During the protests, demonstrators attacked and set fire to multiple buildings, including police stations, army installations, NGO offices, and schools, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and deploy the Pakistan Army to restore order.

A spokesperson for the Gilgit‑Baltistan Police said the dismissals reaffirm the force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, enforcing discipline, and maintaining public trust.

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