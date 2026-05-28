An Open Letter to the Respected Elders and Intellectuals of the Kalash Community

Respected elders and intellectuals,

With utmost respect and sincerity, I wish to present a humble appeal to you regarding the preservation of the ancient civilization and unique cultural identity of the Kalash people.

The Kalash community holds a distinctive place not only in Pakistan but across the world because of its rich traditions, ancient beliefs, unique language, colorful attire, music, festivals, and way of life. Your civilization is a rare and precious heritage of humanity — a living reflection of cultural diversity and historical continuity.

Today, the rapid wave of modernization and changing social trends is affecting many ancient civilizations and traditional societies around the globe. In such times, your wisdom and leadership carry immense importance. I respectfully urge you to continue guiding your people, especially the younger generation, towards safeguarding this invaluable heritage.

Please continue to make your future generations aware of their ancient history, folklore, songs, rituals, values, and beliefs that have shaped the identity of your ancestors for centuries. These traditions are not merely customs; they are the soul of your civilization.

Progress and education are essential for every society, but blind imitation of modernity should never come at the cost of cultural identity. A nation that loses its culture gradually loses its soul. It is possible to embrace development while remaining firmly connected to one’s roots.

The youth of the Kalash community should be inspired to understand that they are the true custodians of this ancient heritage. Just as your elders preserved these traditions through centuries of challenges, the younger generation must carry this responsibility forward with pride and dedication.

Although I write as an outsider, I consider the Kalash civilization one of the most beautiful and valuable aspects of Pakistan’s cultural landscape. It is my heartfelt wish that the valleys of Kalash continue to flourish with their original beauty, traditions, and spiritual richness intact for generations to come.

You possess the wisdom and experience needed to inspire your people to protect their heritage while facing the challenges of the modern world. I sincerely hope you will consider this humble request with kindness and reflection.

With profound respect and best wishes,

Asrar Muhammad Khan Yousafzai

Shewa, Swabi

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts