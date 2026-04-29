Kalash Valleys Added to UNESCO Tentative List, Pakistan’s Heritage Count Rises to 29

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development for cultural preservation, the UNESCO has added the Kalash Valleys to its World Heritage Tentative List, alongside three historic forts in Sindh; Kot Diji Fort, Naukot Fort, and Umerkot Fort.

With these additions, Pakistan’s total number of sites on the Tentative List has increased from 25 to 29, marking a notable milestone in the country’s heritage conservation efforts.

According to UNESCO guidelines, inclusion in the Tentative List is a prerequisite for any site seeking formal inscription on the World Heritage List. Countries are required to first identify and submit an inventory of culturally or naturally significant sites within their territory before proceeding with a full nomination.

Located in the remote mountainous region of Chitral, the Kalash valleys, comprising Bumburet, Birir, and Rumbur, are home to over 4,000 members of the indigenous Kalasha community. The community is known for its distinct polytheistic beliefs, vibrant festivals, and unique cultural traditions that have endured for centuries.

The Kalash cultural landscape has been recognized for its “outstanding universal value,” representing a rare and well-preserved example of a living indigenous cultural system. UNESCO notes that the community’s traditions are deeply tied to the physical landscape, with specific sites designated for rituals and ceremonies.

The region’s tangible heritage includes more than 140 documented cultural structures, including ceremonial sites, ritual platforms, ancestral graveyards with intricate wooden carvings, and traditional settlements, each carrying historical and cultural significance.

The inclusion of the Kalash valleys on the Tentative List is expected to enhance both national and international awareness, paving the way for stronger conservation policies and sustainable cultural tourism initiatives.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts