What Jan Ali Ustad Continues to Teach Us About Truth

By An Admirer

For a few hours, many believed that Ustad Jan Ali was no more.

The news spread quickly across Facebook, WhatsApp groups, and community circles. Condolences appeared. Prayers were offered. Tributes were written in the past tense.

But it was not true.

Jan Ali was alive, and he had to record and share a video message confirming it himself.

Relief quickly turned into justified anger. Not just at the misinformation, but at the carelessness behind it. A death announcement is not routine content. It carries emotional weight, reaches families, and unsettles entire communities. To publish it without verification is not a minor error. It is a breach of trust.

Yet this was not an isolated incident. It reflects a broader pattern. We live in a time where speed is mistaken for relevance, and being first is rewarded more than being right. Information travels instantly, while accountability lags behind.

In that environment, responsibility is often the first casualty.

There is also an uncomfortable irony. Jan Ali is not just any public figure. Through his poetry, he has long challenged superficiality, moral inconsistency, and the gap between what we say and what we do. He warned of a society where appearances matter more than truth.

That warning feels especially relevant now.

The rumor of his death was more than a mistake. It was a reflection of the very habits he critiqued, a culture of superficiliaty, performative reaction, and assumptions dressed up as facts.

The issue is not that people were misled for a few hours. It is that we have grown comfortable in a system where verification feels optional and responsibility is easily outsourced.

This moment will pass. The posts will fade. Attention will move on.

What matters is whether anything changes.

If it does not, this will be just another avoidable failure. But if it prompts even a brief pause, a moment to verify before sharing, it may still hold some value.

Jan Ali is alive. May he live long.

So does the truth he has been speaking.

The question is whether we are willing to listen.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts