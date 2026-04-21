664 Candidates, Including 26 Women, Submit Papers for Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Elections 2026

Gilgit: A total of 664 candidates, including 26 women, have submitted their nomination papers for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Elections 2026, according to unofficial data compiled from Returning Officers’ reports submitted to the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission on Monday evening, marking the close of the nomination filing process.

The figures indicate a highly competitive political environment across all 24 constituencies. Gilgit-II (GBA-2) emerged as the most contested constituency, with 58 candidates in the race, followed closely by Astore-II (GBA-14), where 57 candidates submitted their papers. At the other end, Diamer-III (GBA-16) and Diamer-IV (GBA-17) recorded the lowest participation, with 14 candidates each, suggesting relatively less crowded contests in those constituencies.

Women’s participation remained limited, with only 26 women candidates across the region. Astore-II (GBA-14) recorded the highest number of women candidates, with four women entering the race, followed by three each in Hunza, Ghizer-III and Ghanche-II. Other constituencies where women candidates filed nomination papers include Skardu-II (GBA-8), Skardu-IV/Rondu (GBA-10), Shigar (GBA-12), Astore-I (GBA-13), Ghizer-I (GBA-18), Ghizer-II (GBA-20) and Ghanche-III (GBA-24).

However, the majority of constituencies did not see any women candidates, reflecting ongoing challenges in gender representation in electoral politics.

Overall, constituencies in Gilgit and Astore districts showed higher levels of political activity, while parts of Diamer and Ghanche recorded comparatively moderate participation.

With the nomination phase now complete, the process will move into scrutiny, during which all submitted papers will be examined by the Election Commission to determine candidates’ eligibility. Candidates will also have the option to withdraw before the deadline. This stage will be critical in finalising the list of candidates who will formally contest the upcoming elections on June 7 2026.