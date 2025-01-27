Hunza Youth: From Passion to Progress

By Yahya Karim

In Hunza, the love for music and sports is undeniable. These activities bring people together, create joy, and are an essential part of our culture. However, we must also ask ourselves: is this enough for the long-term development of our society?

Every season in Hunza revolves around sports and music. Winters are marked by vibrant festivals in almost every village. When spring arrives, the Hunza Sports Gala in Aliabad becomes the highlight, with tug of war, football, and volleyball engaging the youth. Summer is all about cricket and football tournaments, and even in autumn, similar events take place. This cycle repeats year after year, but is it leading us toward growth or holding us back?

Let me be clear: I am not against music or sports. They are important for recreation, unity, and passion. But we cannot allow these activities to dominate every aspect of our lives. Our focus must expand to include education, innovation, and leadership.

In Pakistan, where opportunities are scarce, can we really afford to rely solely on our interests? Can music and sports alone provide a sustainable future? The reality is, they often cannot. Society shapes who we become. If we limit ourselves to a small pond, like a shark, our growth will be stunted. But if we step into the vast ocean of possibilities, we can truly thrive.

Some might call me conservative or pessimistic for saying this, but I am simply being realistic. Hunza needs leaders, thinkers, and innovators now more than ever. Look at the issues we face today—if we don’t have electricity in Hunza, isn’t it a reflection of poor leadership? If we lack basic infrastructure or opportunities, who is responsible? We need individuals who can inspire change, not just through talent but through vision and action.

Our society’s overemphasis on sports and music has created a comfort zone for the youth, but we must break out of it. It is time to balance our interests with practical goals that ensure growth for ourselves and future generations.

Imagine if the energy we put into organizing tournaments and festivals was directed toward educational initiatives, technological advancements, or environmental sustainability. Imagine if we empowered our youth to become doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, or global leaders. The possibilities are endless, but only if we broaden our focus.

I am not criticizing the traditions we cherish; I am simply urging us to think bigger. Hunza has so much potential, but we need to step up. Let’s celebrate sports and music, but let’s also build a future where they are part of a larger, more diverse picture.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

