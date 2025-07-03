Featured

Famous Czech Mountaineer Klára Kolouchová Dies at Nanga Parbat

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 24 hours ago
1 minute read
The deceased mountaineer during her K2 summit expeidition. Image Source: https://www.denik.cz/

Chilas: Renowned Czech mountaineer Klára Kolouchová, aged 46, tragically lost her life while attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, Pakistan’s ninth-highest peak, after reportedly falling from a high altitude following an oxygen gas cylinder explosion.

According to Diamer’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nizamuddin, “The mountaineer fell from a height between Camp I and Camp II. Initially, it was reported that the accident was caused by an oxygen cylinder explosion. Her teammates later confirmed her death after reaching the base camp, though the body remains at the fall site.” The incident occurred around 4:00 am near Bunar Base Camp in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following the alert from fellow climbers, local authorities dispatched a police team and high-altitude porters to the area. “The exact location of her body will be first traced where she fell,” ADC Nizamuddin stated. “Once confirmed, appropriate rescue operations will be initiated to retrieve the body by using heli service.”

Karar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, also confirmed the tragic news, noting that Kolouchová was part of a climbing expedition that had reached Bunar Base Camp on 17 June. She was accompanied by her husband and five team members. Kolouchová was globally acclaimed as the first Czech woman to summit both Mount Everest and K2. She arrived in Pakistan on 15 June and proceeded toward the base camp the following day.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 24 hours ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Gilgit Press Club elects new office bearers

March 24, 2015

Governor and MLA Rani Atiqa discuss energy, tourism, waste management during Denmark visit

April 16, 2018

16 new cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, 630 results pending

May 3, 2020

Binyamin wanted in Asad Zaidi murder case arrested from Ghizer

December 29, 2015

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button