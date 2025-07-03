Famous Czech Mountaineer Klára Kolouchová Dies at Nanga Parbat

Chilas: Renowned Czech mountaineer Klára Kolouchová, aged 46, tragically lost her life while attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, Pakistan’s ninth-highest peak, after reportedly falling from a high altitude following an oxygen gas cylinder explosion.

According to Diamer’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nizamuddin, “The mountaineer fell from a height between Camp I and Camp II. Initially, it was reported that the accident was caused by an oxygen cylinder explosion. Her teammates later confirmed her death after reaching the base camp, though the body remains at the fall site.” The incident occurred around 4:00 am near Bunar Base Camp in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following the alert from fellow climbers, local authorities dispatched a police team and high-altitude porters to the area. “The exact location of her body will be first traced where she fell,” ADC Nizamuddin stated. “Once confirmed, appropriate rescue operations will be initiated to retrieve the body by using heli service.”

Karar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, also confirmed the tragic news, noting that Kolouchová was part of a climbing expedition that had reached Bunar Base Camp on 17 June. She was accompanied by her husband and five team members. Kolouchová was globally acclaimed as the first Czech woman to summit both Mount Everest and K2. She arrived in Pakistan on 15 June and proceeded toward the base camp the following day.

