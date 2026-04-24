Community at the brink of collapse

By Qurban Rahim

کون اس گھر کی دیکھ بھال کرے

روز اک چیز ٹوٹ جاتی ہے

jaun elia

Chipursan Valley has been facing continuous earthquake tremors since September 2025. It appears that, as a community, we are prepared for natural disasters only in plans, resilient only in reports, informed only during observances, and active mainly on social media rather than in real action.

Normally, the duration of most natural disasters is very short, such as earthquakes, floods, rockfalls, and even fires. In Pakistan, we have witnessed and experienced natural disasters that occur over a brief period. This has enabled the government and humanitarian organizations to respond, provide relief, and ensure rehabilitation to help normalize life again.

Chipursan Valley has been experiencing continuous earthquake tremors since September 2025. The underground sounds were an early warning to prepare for potential uncertainty in the region; however, they were not taken seriously by government departments or humanitarian organizations working in the development sector to ensure public safety. Consequently, minor earthquake tremors began in the valley, which again served as an early warning for the community.

Since September 2025, the valley has been experiencing 3–5 earthquake tremors daily. To date, the valley has been severely affected by two major earthquakes, each with a magnitude greater than 4.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenters were very shallow and approximately 10 km from the settlements, resulting in severe damage to about 70% of houses and other communal infrastructure. The remaining 30% of structures are cracked, highly vulnerable, and uninhabitable.

The disaster is ongoing, and with each daily tremor, the infrastructure in the valley continues to deteriorate gradually. The population has been forced to live in temporary tents, which are not designed for high-altitude conditions where temperatures can drop to as low as -20°C.

Over the past nine months, in addition to the destruction of physical infrastructure, the situation has caused significant mental and emotional stress within the community, particularly among women, children, and people with disabilities. The initial relief and response measures taken by government departments, humanitarian organizations, village organizations, and community initiatives have not been sufficient to address the ongoing suffering of the affected population.

This disaster is unique and serves as a case study for the entire region, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. It should not be addressed through routine or conventional response, relief, and rehabilitation mechanisms.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts