KKH Remains Blocked for Second Day as Huqooq Do Dam Banao Tehreek Continues Protest in Diamer

Chilas: The Karakoram Highway (KKH) remained closed for a second consecutive day as affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam continued their sit-in protest at Thore Das, bringing traffic between Gilgit-Baltistan and Rawalpindi to a complete halt.

Hundreds of passenger and cargo vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway, with long queues stretching across multiple areas. A large number of travellers and tourists remain stuck, facing increasing difficulties amid the continued road closure.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Huqooq Do Dam Banao Tehreek, has seen demonstrators vow to continue the sit-in until their demands are formally accepted and implemented.

Protesters are demanding immediate implementation of the 2025 agreement signed between a federal ministerial committee and dam affectees. They said they had shown patience for over a year, but no meaningful progress has been made.

Key demands include the payment of pending land compensation, provision of promised jobs to local people, and disbursement of household compensation packages for affected homes. Protesters stressed that the land acquired for the project is neither abandoned nor charitable, and they would seek full compensation for every inch.

They also accused WAPDA officials of failing to take the concerns of affectees seriously and warned that a more stringent charter of demands would be announced if their concerns remain unmet.

The prolonged closure of the KKH has also raised concerns about potential shortages of essential food supplies in Gilgit-Baltistan, as the highway serves as the main supply route.

Stranded passengers have urged authorities to take immediate steps to reopen the highway and resolve the issue through dialogue before the situation further escalates.