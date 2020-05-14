Thu. May 14th, 2020

216 km long road from Shandur to Gilgit federalized

29 mins ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The federal government of Pakistan has announced ‘federalization’ of the Chitral-Shandur-Gilgit road. The total length of the ‘federalized’ road is 363km, of which 216 kms are in Gilgit-Baltistan’s territory.

Nevertheless, a notification issued by the Ministry of Communication has described the road as that of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Copy of the notification

After federalization, the road from Chitral to Gilgit will be called N-140.

The government of Pakistan plans to widen and improve the road and connect it with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. On completion, the road also has the potential of serving as an alternate of the Karakoram Highway for trade and traffic.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Court orders Gilgit-Baltistan govt to stop hiring process during CoVID-19 pandemic

1 week ago Pamir Times

Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago Pamir Times

CoVID19: YDA Hunza calls for sampling of all staff at Civil Hospital Aliabad and Civil Hospital Gulmit

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

CoVID Fund: Chief Court directs Gilgit-Baltistan govt to devise new formula for deducting employee salaries

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Disability Rights Activist from Gilgit-Baltistan aims to raise PKR 1 million for families in need

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Around 7,000 residents of Gilgit-Baltistan stuck in Karachi due to CoVID19 pandemic: Rasheed Arshad

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

216 km long road from Shandur to Gilgit federalized

29 mins ago Pamir Times

Disputed Gilgit Baltistan: An Ineluctable Dystopia and a Skeptical Paradox

2 hours ago Pamir Times

University of Baltistan announces ‘Exams and Assessment Policy’

1 day ago Pamir Times

22 residents of Chitral included in Schedule 4 of Anti-Terrorism watchlist

2 days ago Pamir Times

Approaches to Parenting Skills

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: