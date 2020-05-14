216 km long road from Shandur to Gilgit federalized
GILGIT: The federal government of Pakistan has announced ‘federalization’ of the Chitral-Shandur-Gilgit road. The total length of the ‘federalized’ road is 363km, of which 216 kms are in Gilgit-Baltistan’s territory.
Nevertheless, a notification issued by the Ministry of Communication has described the road as that of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
After federalization, the road from Chitral to Gilgit will be called N-140.
The government of Pakistan plans to widen and improve the road and connect it with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. On completion, the road also has the potential of serving as an alternate of the Karakoram Highway for trade and traffic.