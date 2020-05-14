216 km long road from Shandur to Gilgit federalized

GILGIT: The federal government of Pakistan has announced ‘federalization’ of the Chitral-Shandur-Gilgit road. The total length of the ‘federalized’ road is 363km, of which 216 kms are in Gilgit-Baltistan’s territory.

Nevertheless, a notification issued by the Ministry of Communication has described the road as that of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

After federalization, the road from Chitral to Gilgit will be called N-140.

The government of Pakistan plans to widen and improve the road and connect it with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. On completion, the road also has the potential of serving as an alternate of the Karakoram Highway for trade and traffic.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...