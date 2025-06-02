New Book “Walks in My Backyard” Chronicles the Legacy of Mountaineer Col. (R) Sher Khan

ISLAMABAD: A distinguished gathering of military veterans, diplomats, mountaineering icons, and literary enthusiasts came together at the Islamabad Club for the launch of Walks in My Backyard, the memoir of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Colonel (R) Muhammad Sher Khan.

The evening unfolded as a powerful tribute to Col. Sher Khan’s extraordinary mountaineering career and personal journey, drawing praise not just as a book launch, but as a celebration of courage, history, and national pride. The event was marked by emotional reflections and tributes from prominent figures, including Brigadier (R) Samson Simon Sharaf and Nazir Sabir, Pakistan’s first Everest summiteer.

In a heartfelt presentation, Col. Sher Khan shared memories from his mountaineering life, including his ascent of Rakaposhi, a moment that he described as one of profound personal and patriotic significance. His stories resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom hailed the memoir as a vital record of Pakistan’s mountaineering heritage.

Walks in My Backyard chronicles decades of high-altitude expeditions across peaks like K2, Nanga Parbat, and Broad Peak. More than a record of physical feats, the book offers a personal, reflective lens on adventure, identity, and the often-overlooked contributions of local Pakistani climbers and porters in a sport traditionally dominated by foreign names.

Col. (R) Sher Khan, now in his 70s, is a trailblazer in Pakistan’s mountaineering history. Born in the Mir’s palace in Karimabad, Hunza, and the son of war hero Group Captain Shah Khan, he helped pioneer Pakistani climbing in the 1970s and 80s, often tackling some of the world’s most dangerous peaks with minimal equipment and maximum grit.

The event also paid homage to the late Ali Sadpara, highlighting how the mountaineering torch has been passed from pioneers like Sher Khan and Nazir Sabir to a new generation of climbers such as Sirbaz Khan, Samina Baig, Sajid Sadpara, and Naila Kiani.

The evening concluded with a book signing and reception, where guests had the opportunity to meet the author and reflect on a legacy that continues to inspire. The launch was thoughtfully organized by the author’s family, with Sherbano Khan and Shamyl Khan playing central roles in both the book’s production and the evening’s program.

