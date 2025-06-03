“Prolonged Closure of Karakoram Highway Severely Impacts Tourism and Agriculture”

ALIABAD: A high-level joint meeting was held today in central Aliabad, Hunza, bringing together key stakeholders from the region’s tourism and transport sectors. The meeting included representatives from the Hunza Hotel Association, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Hunza (Hunza Traders’ Union), Hunza Tour Operators Association, and the Transporters Association.

The gathering was convened to address the ongoing and severe impact of the prolonged closure of the Karakoram Highway (KKH), the region’s vital economic lifeline.

Participants expressed grave concern over the crisis unfolding across Gilgit-Baltistan, noting that nearly 98% of the region’s economy is directly or indirectly reliant on tourism. The blockade of the KKH has resulted in a dramatic decline in tourist arrivals, which has, in turn, devastated the livelihoods of thousands of families working in hotels, tour services, transport, and retail.

The timing of the road closure has further compounded the crisis. Currently, the cherry harvest season is in full swing in the Hunza and Nagar valleys. However, due to the inaccessibility of major transportation routes, local farmers are unable to get their produce to market, leading to major losses for the agricultural sector.

In a unified voice, all four representative bodies called on the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan to take swift and decisive action to reopen the Karakoram Highway. They emphasized that restoring access is essential for reviving the tourism industry, facilitating trade, and safeguarding the region’s already fragile economy.

The participants warned that continued inaction could lead to a surge in unemployment, deepening poverty, and widespread frustration among the local population. They urged the government to engage directly with business stakeholders to develop and implement a practical and immediate solution.

“We earnestly appeal to the authorities to act without delay,” the joint statement concluded. “The future of our region hangs in the balance.”

