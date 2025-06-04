AKRSP Hosts Regional Youth Convention in Gilgit Showcasing Youth Contributions to Inclusive Development

Gilgit: The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) hosted a two-day Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral Regional Youth Convention at Serena Hotel Gilgit on 7-8 June 2025 to promote youth and civil society engagement in local development.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and thePakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), under the European Union-funded project “Building Resilience of Civil Society and Youth to COVID-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.”

The convention brought together over 150 participants, including youth leaders, civil society organisations, local support organisations, government officials, private sector representatives, and development partners from across Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. It provided a dynamic platform to showcase achievements, share experiences, and foster dialogue on youth leadership, civic engagement, and inclusive development.

Group-based experience-sharing sessions were held, where participants from CSOs, LSOs, gender pairs, micro and small enterprises, and youth-led initiatives reflected on their journeys and the project’s contribution to their personal growth and community development. These discussions highlighted enhanced capacities in civic leadership, climate action, economic resilience, and institutional strengthening.

An exhibition and stall showcase was also inaugurated, featuring innovative youth-led enterprises and civil society initiatives supported through the project. Guests, including representatives from Aga Khan Foundation UK, interacted with beneficiaries and witnessed first-hand the entrepreneurial spirit and creative solutions emerging from the region. These exchanges offered valuable opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing.

The convention further included technical sessions, such as one conducted by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy on legal compliance for CSOs and MSMEs, equipping local organisations with essential knowledge for sustainable operations. Presentations by project beneficiaries demonstrated how the initiative had enabled them to overcome challenges, expand their networks, and contribute meaningfully to their communities during and beyond the pandemic.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts