Tourism operators urge Pakistan to open China border to boost Gilgit-Baltistan economy

ISLAMABAD: A proposal to open the Pakistan–China land border for tourism is gaining traction among industry stakeholders, who say the move could expand cross-border travel and support economic activity in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting between the Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries and the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Aftab Rana. Representatives from the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators, Gilgit-Baltistan Association of Tour Operators, the Gilgit-Baltistan Hotel Association, and the Alpine Club of Pakistan also attended, along with an advisor from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Participants highlighted the potential for increased tourist inflows from China and noted that tourism remains a key sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, where a large share of the population depends on related economic activity.

A joint delegation later met with Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohyuddin Wani to present the proposal. According to participants, the plan includes establishing a dedicated tourism corridor, drawing on models such as the Kartarpur Corridor and existing cross-border travel arrangements in the region.

The delegation also proposed a permit-based system for Chinese tourists and suggested launching the initiative as a pilot project in Hunza Valley, with the option to expand to other areas.

Officials said the proposal has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office and relevant authorities for review.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts