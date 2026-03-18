Islamabad forms high-level inquiry committee to investigate Gilgit-Baltistan unrest following March 1 incidents

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the March 1 incidents that unfolded amid a deteriorating law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

The incidents in Skardu and Gilgit city resulted in the loss of more than a dozen protesters, along with three personnel of law enforcement agencies, and caused widespread damage to public and private property.

According to an official notification issued in Islamabad, the committee has been mandated to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidents and recommend corrective measures.

The committee will be chaired by Daud Muhammad Bareach, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Interior. Its members include Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Commandant of the National Police Academy; Tariq Salam Marwat, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Interior; and representatives from intelligence agencies.

The inquiry body has been tasked with examining the triggers and patterns of mobilisation that led to the unrest, as well as assessing the administrative and law enforcement response. It will also evaluate any lapses, negligence, or coordination gaps among the relevant institutions.

In addition, the committee will review the extent of damage to public and private property, including government installations, and propose accountability measures where necessary.

It is further expected to recommend preventive strategies to avoid similar incidents in the future, with a focus on strengthening intelligence coordination, crowd management, and crisis response mechanisms in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The notification states that the committee may co-opt additional officials, seek records from relevant departments, and submit its report, along with recommendations, within 30 days.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts