Anjuman-e-Imamia Writes to Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Regrets Damage to AKRSP Office in Skardu

Skardu: Anjuman-e-Imamia Baltistan has written to Prince Rahim Aga Khan, expressing regret over the recent damage to the regional office of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) in Skardu and calling for continued and expanded development interventions in Baltistan.

In the letter, Anjuman President Agha Syed Baqir Al-Hussaini acknowledged AKRSP’s decades-long contribution to socio-economic development across Gilgit-Baltistan, noting that the organisation has played a vital role in improving livelihoods in remote communities.

The letter recalled that AKRSP began its work in Baltistan at the invitation of the region’s religious scholars and political leaders, and has since enjoyed the trust and support of community leadership and the wider public.

Referring to the recent unrest in Skardu, Agha Baqir expressed sorrow over damage caused to several properties, including the AKRSP regional office, describing the incident as regrettable.

He noted that the reported martyrdom of Ali Khamenei had deeply saddened people in the region and led to peaceful demonstrations under the guidance of religious scholars. However, he said a small number of misguided individuals were involved in acts of vandalism that do not reflect the position of community leadership.

The letter also paid tribute to the late Karim Aga Khan IV for his vision and commitment to development in the region, noting that AKRSP’s initiatives have strengthened livelihoods and economic opportunities in many remote communities.

It further requested that AKRSP continue and expand its development programmes in Baltistan so communities across the region may continue to benefit in the years ahead.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Agha Syed Ali Baqar Al-Hussaini during the Jumat-ul-Wida congregation in Skardu, where he acknowledged AKRSP’s development role and emphasised the need for its continued presence in Baltistan.

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