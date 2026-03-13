Agha Baqar Calls Damage to Institutions by Emotional Youth ‘Unfortunate,’ Urges Patience and Wisdom

Skardu: A large congregation gathered at the Markazi Imamia Eidgah in Skardu on Friday to offer Juma-tul-Wida prayers, marking the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. The gathering was addressed by the President of Anjuman-e-Imamia Baltistan and Imam-e-Juma & Jamaat at Imamia Jamia Masjid Skardu, Agha Baqar Al-Hussaini.

Speaking about recent events in the region, he said that some emotional youth had caused damage to certain institutions, which he described as unfortunate. He also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives that followed the incidents and urged people to respond to such situations with patience, responsibility, and wisdom.

During his address, he appealed to individuals who might have taken weapons, mobile phones, or laptops during the unrest to quietly return them to the central office, assuring that their identities would remain confidential.

Agha Baqar Al-Hussaini also noted that the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) had suffered losses during the recent incidents. He expressed hope that Rahim Aga Khan would continue the work initiated in 1986 at the invitation of local elders, which has contributed to development efforts in the region.

He said that while certain incidents had occurred in the aftermath of recent developments, it was important for society to maintain unity and avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation. He stressed that peace and stability in the region should remain a collective priority.

Referring to the demands presented by Anjuman-e-Imamia to the government, he stated that around 70 percent of the Charter of Demand had already been implemented, but emphasised that the remaining points should also be addressed. He credited public unity and collective efforts for the progress achieved so far and urged people to remain united.

He also clarified that there had been no confrontation between the public and the Pakistan Army, noting that while people might have reservations about certain policies, there was no personal hostility towards the soldiers.

He further expressed hope that the judicial commission formed to investigate the recent incidents would deliver a fair and just decision, adding that peaceful protest remained a constitutional and democratic right if the remaining demands were not fully implemented.

In his address, Agha Baqar Al-Hussaini expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, stating that the Muslim world was mourning the loss. He said that Eid-ul-Fitr this year would be observed with simplicity and urged people to remember the late leader with respect and prayers.

Referring to the significance of Juma-tul-Wida, he said the day was being observed as Youm-ul-Quds, in line with the call of Imam Khomeini, to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and to condemn the actions of the United States and Israel. He urged people to participate in the Quds rally scheduled after Friday prayers from the Eidgah to Yadgar Chowk.

During the sermon, he also announced the Fitrana amount, stating that based on current market prices of food items, Rs450 per person had been fixed, while those whose staple food is rice could pay Rs800 per person.

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