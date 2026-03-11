Pakistan Raises $507 Million in 5G Spectrum Auction, Paving Way for Faster, Cheaper Internet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has concluded its 5G spectrum auction, raising $507 million and expanding the total spectrum available to mobile operators from 274 MHz to 754 MHz. The auction, conducted on March 10, offered 480 MHz of spectrum across multiple bands.

The country’s three major telecom operators, Jazz, Ufone, and Zong, participated in the bidding. Market leader Jazz secured the largest share with 190 MHz of spectrum for $239.5 million, while Ufone acquired 180 MHz and Zong obtained 110 MHz.

Prime 5G spectrum in the 2600 MHz and 2300 MHz bands was fully sold, while some licences in the 3500 MHz and 700 MHz bands remained unsold. Payments for the licences will begin in 2027, giving operators time to deploy network infrastructure.

According to Pakistan’s IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the move is expected to significantly improve 4G quality within four to five months, with 5G services likely to launch in the country’s five largest cities within five to six months.

