Six Shocks, One Morning: Gilgit-Baltistan Experiences Multiple Earthquakes

GILGIT: A series of earthquakes struck parts of Gilgit-Baltistan early Friday morning, with tremors beginning at approximately 2:03 AM, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP).

The quakes ranged in magnitude from 4.2 to 5.5 on the Richter scale and occurred at depths between 12 and 30 kilometers. Officials said the epicenters were located in the Lʉpɣ̌ar area of Chipursan Valley in Sub-Division Gojal, District Hunza, per a GSP report.

Tremors were felt across a wide area, including Ghizer, Gilgit, Nagar, and Skardu, where residents reported light to moderate shaking. While no loss of life has been reported so far, there are reports of significant cracks and structural damage in Chipursan Valley and the neighboring Misgar Valley in Hunza.

Geological Survey of Pakistan’s Assessment

In its assessment, the GSP described the ongoing activity as an earthquake swarm, a sequence of multiple seismic events occurring in a localized area without a single dominant main shock. The agency noted that the affected region lies within an active seismic zone of the Karakoram range, shaped by the interaction of major tectonic structures.

According to the report, the seismic activity is linked to several major fault systems, including the Main Karakoram Thrust, the Karakoram Fault, and the Main Mantle Thrust, along with a network of local subsidiary faults in Upper Hunza and surrounding valleys. These fault lines remain under constant stress due to the ongoing convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making the region inherently prone to recurring earthquakes.

The GSP further noted that Chipursan Valley has experienced repeated tremors over the past year, with both the frequency and intensity of seismic activity showing a gradual increase. Experts believe that local geological factors, such as glacial movement, erosion, and permafrost changes, may be contributing to increased ground instability in the area.

Seismic monitoring is ongoing through GNSS stations and other instruments to track ground deformation, assess aftershocks, and better understand evolving risks. Preliminary findings indicate that the current earthquake sequence is consistent with natural tectonic processes, with “no evidence of any abnormal or non-natural causes,” according to a press statement issued by the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

Locals Continue to Suffer

In January 2026, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake displaced hundreds of families in Chipursan Valley, many of whom are still living in tents.

Locals say that the earthquake activity in the region is a relatively recent phenomenon, having begun only last year, and report that the tremors have gradually increased in both intensity and frequency. What started as occasional light shaking has now become a more persistent and unsettling experience, prompting residents to remain cautious and closely monitor developments, as they continue coping with the lingering impacts of the earlier quake.

Authorities Respond

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, advising the public to follow official updates, inspect buildings for potential damage, and avoid unstable slopes or landslide-prone areas. Local administration and disaster response agencies remain on alert as monitoring continues.

The district administration in Hunza has initiated efforts to clear roads blocked by landslides and rockfalls triggered by the tremors. Meanwhile, 40 tents have been dispatched to Misgar Valley, according to a situation report released by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts