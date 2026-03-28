Khunjerab Tourism Corridor: A Game Changer for Pakistan’s Economy

By Nazim Ullah Baig

Pakistan is at a point where it needs practical and timely decisions to open up new economic opportunities. One idea that deserves serious attention is the development of the Khunjerab Tourism Corridor. If handled properly, it could bring significant economic activity and give a much-needed boost to the tourism sector.

Pakistan is naturally positioned for this. The Karakoram Range is among the most stunning mountain regions in the world, and Khunjerab Pass, linking Pakistan with China, is the highest paved international border crossing. This alone gives Pakistan an advantage that few countries have: direct access to one of the largest outbound tourism markets in the world.

A recent letter to the Prime Minister, supported by stakeholders including the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators, hotel associations, and chambers of commerce, called for easier visa policies for Chinese tourists.

This comes at a difficult time. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have disrupted travel patterns, and northern Pakistan is already feeling the impact. In Gilgit-Baltistan, where a large portion of the population depends on tourism, even a slow season can have serious consequences.

Without timely support, the region risks facing a deeper economic slowdown. There is a clear need for immediate and practical measures.

Chinese tourists are among the biggest spenders globally. Even a small percentage choosing Pakistan could make a noticeable difference to the local economy.

Given Pakistan’s proximity to China, and its existing economic ties through CPEC, it makes sense to tap into this market. Xinjiang, in particular, is right next door, yet remains largely untapped in terms of cross-border tourism.

The idea of the Khunjerab Tourism Corridor is fairly straightforward: make the border area more accessible, organized, and welcoming for tourists.

Some of the proposed steps include developing a tourism park in Sost, setting up a proper shopping area for local handicrafts, improving visa access for Chinese visitors, and introducing shuttle services between Sost and Tashkurgan. There is also a proposal for a tourist facilitation center to assist foreign visitors.

These are not overly complicated ideas, but if implemented properly, they could make a real difference.

A practical approach would be to begin with a pilot project in Hunza-Nagar. The region already has visibility, infrastructure, and a steady flow of visitors. If things work there, the model can be expanded to other areas like Skardu.

Tourism development needs to be managed carefully. Gilgit-Baltistan’s environment is fragile, and unplanned tourism can cause long-term damage. A controlled, eco-friendly approach is not just preferable, it’s necessary.

No tourism plan works without a sense of safety. A dedicated tourist police unit, better coordination, and basic facilities would go a long way in building confidence among visitors.

Having spent over two decades in the tourism industry and having seen how other countries have built their tourism sectors, one thing is clear: progress comes from consistent policy decisions, not just ideas.

Pakistan already has the natural and cultural strengths. What it needs now is follow-through.

The Khunjerab Tourism Corridor is not a complicated concept. It is a practical step that aligns with Pakistan’s geography and existing partnerships.

The opportunity is there. The question is whether we are ready to act on it.

The contributor is the Managing Director of Discovery Pakistan and a seasoned tourism professional with extensive experience in Pakistan’s travel and hospitality sector.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts