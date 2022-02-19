Realignment of Karakoram Highway’s Thakot – Raikot Section approved

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Ministry of Communication informed the meeting in Islamabad that PC-II for the realignment of KKH 250KM was approved by the Departmental Development Working Party DDWP and after that NESPAK has engaged to carry out the feasibility study. He apprised the Committee that the engagement of Chinese consultancy team will be the responsibility of Chinese Government out of their funds and it will be considered as Technical Assistance to GoP.