Realignment of Karakoram Highway’s Thakot – Raikot Section approved
ISLAMABAD: Secretary Ministry of Communication informed the meeting in Islamabad that PC-II for the realignment of KKH 250KM was approved by the Departmental Development Working Party DDWP and after that NESPAK has engaged to carry out the feasibility study. He apprised the Committee that the engagement of Chinese consultancy team will be the responsibility of Chinese Government out of their funds and it will be considered as Technical Assistance to GoP.
The Planning Development & Special Initiatives PD&SI directed Ministry of Communication NHA and relevant stakeholders to meet the deadline so project could be completed in time.
The meeting of the CCoCPEC was chaired by Minister of Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, which was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC, Affairs Khalid Mansoor and other relevant stakeholders.