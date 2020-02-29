Susan Aziz posing with her son after the award ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Susan Aziz has won the British Council Study UK Alumni Awards 2019-20 in Social Impact category.

Sosan had won the British Chevening Scholarship in 2007. She completed her Masters in Gender and Development from the University of Sussex.

She is currently working as Manager Gender and Poverty (GPM) with Economic Transformation Initiative Gilgit Baltistan (ETI-GB), funded by Govt. of Pakistan and IFAD.

Sosan started working in the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) as Woman Forester in 1995. She was working with the men and women grassroots communities and grafting scientific knowledge with indigenous knowledge.

After completion of her Masters in Gender and Development the University of Sussex, she came back to work at the Aga Khan Foundation’s Education Project, Education Development and Improvement Programme (EDIP) as Deputy Coordinator of the Community Mobilization Component in Education in 2010.

After the two years Project on Education, she joined the Aga Khan Health’s Project on Maternal Care and Child Survival (MCCS) as Gender Advisor and serving there for one year, Sosan got the opportunity to join the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP)’s Gems and Jewellery Project as Gender and Social Development Specialist in 2013 and in May 2016.

She is chairing the Board of Directors of The Mountain School, Gilgit since 2017. Sosan is volunteering her services with Aga Khan Youth and Sports Board for Pakistan.

On April 5th ,2018 she become member of National Standing Committee of Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation Project from Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. On November 19th ,2019, Sosan became member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Pakistan from GB.

