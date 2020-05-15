Fri. May 15th, 2020

Young man, 20, dies after getting electrocuted in Khyber Gojal, locals hold PWD responsible

16 hours ago Pamir Times

Rahat Karim, 20, lost his life due to electrocution

GOJAL: Rahat Karim, 20, lost his life today after getting electrocuted in Khyber village of Sub-Division Gojal, District Hunza.

Family sources told Pamir Times that Rahat Karim had climbed on a Poplar tree to chop branches when a low-hanging high-voltage transmission line moved due to the wind, touching the tree, and electrocuting the deceased. Karim was thrown off the tree and after hitting the ground he lost his life on the spot.

Family members and residents of Khyber are holding the GB Power and Works Department (PWD) responsible for the tragic incident. They accuse the Department of not paying any heed to their constant complaints regarding the risk posed by the low-hanging high-voltage wires passing through settlements.

Locals have in the past submitted multiple applications to the Department to shift the dangerous wires away from the settled area.
Enraged locals have accused PWD of risking the lives and properties of the village’s residents through ‘ill planning, inefficiency and disregard for human lives.’

The wires, carrying electricity from a powerhouse in Khyber to Hunza, had killed a laborer belonging to Chilas last year. After the laborer’s death, the locals had formally requested the authorities to shift the transmission lines away from the settled areas. However, despite of promises, the PWD officials did not act in time.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

216 km long road from Shandur to Gilgit federalized

1 day ago Pamir Times

Court orders Gilgit-Baltistan govt to stop hiring process during CoVID-19 pandemic

1 week ago Pamir Times

Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

CoVID19: YDA Hunza calls for sampling of all staff at Civil Hospital Aliabad and Civil Hospital Gulmit

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

CoVID Fund: Chief Court directs Gilgit-Baltistan govt to devise new formula for deducting employee salaries

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Disability Rights Activist from Gilgit-Baltistan aims to raise PKR 1 million for families in need

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Gilgit-Baltistan Elections: Changing Landscape for Priorities in Corona Era

3 mins ago Pamir Times

155 new cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan since May 5th

49 mins ago Pamir Times

Quarantine And Teens

2 hours ago Pamir Times

What have we done to our youth?

3 hours ago Pamir Times

“Dear Mufti, Is it permissible to celebrate Mother’s Day?”

15 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: