Gojal sub-division of Hunza reports 14 new cases of CoVID19 infection

HUNZA: Gojal subdivision of District Hunza has reported 14 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday. This includes 12 cases reported in Hussaini, 1 in Gulmit and 1 in Shishkat.

Talking to Pamir Times, Assistant Commissioner Gojal Zulqarnain Khan has urged people to observe standard operating procedures during wedding and all other social interactions. He said efforts are on way to contain further spread of the infection.

A confirmed patient from Hussaini village told Pamir Times that no official from Hunza Health Department had yet contacted him regarding his test result and provide further instructions to observe self-isolation at home. He has received his test result through a village WhatsApp group.

He said the doctor at Civil Hospital Gulmit had prescribed him some medicines but Coronavirus related instructions were not provided. The patient said that majority of the patients were still having close interactions with their family members and villagers due to lack of proper instructions. According to a local journalist, the situation in Chipurson valley is also worst. He said four women have lost their lives during last fourteen days. The journalist has urged the health department to conduct tests in the valley in order to ascertain causes of the deaths and take steps to avoid further spread of the infection. It has been observed that health practitioners and general public have been hiding spread of Coronavirus in Gojal and other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan by declaring the infection as typhoid without any tests. This professional negligence, lack of tests and carelessness have now accelerated spread of the infection in most of the villages in Gojal subdivision.

