Approved: Rehabilitation and Skills development project for people with disabilities

GILGIT: (PR) First time in the history of GB a rehabilitation and skill development project for empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been approved by the Federal Govt under Federal PSDP at a cost of Rs. 1 Billion.

The project will be the first of its kind in Pakistan. In the centres  under one umbrella the persons with Disabilities will receive hostel facility, Rehabilitation , Vacational Trainings  Developmt and Life Skills  Enhancement under one roof and one umbrella.

In addition, there will be Mobilization and Communication Centres in the 07 Districts of Ghizer, Ghanche,Astore, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar and Kharmang which will identify and refer the  PWDs for Rehabilitation, Vocational Trainings and Life Skills Enhancement.The Centre will offer rehabilitation  services of Physiotherapy, Clinical Psychology, psychiatrict, audiological , optical, orthopedic, autistic children treatment services .While vocational training  services of E- Rozgar, knitting , sewing, beautician, fashion designing, embroidery making, tile fixing, mobile repair and business management and other traits will be provided.

There will also be provided the gym and sports training to upscale the potentials of persons with Disabilities in sports making them able to participate and clinch medals in Pera- Olympics and other local, national and international sports tournaments as well as to provide physical fitness.The life skills Development Centres will  enable the persons with Disabilities in self reliance and enable them to live without any support of the attendant.In the centre customized  assistive devices will be provided to the trainees.

The graduating PWDs will be provided interest free  loans to PWDs through Chief Minister Interest free Loan Scheme in GB. The alumni will be able to get jobs in the government sector under 3  percent quota for persons with Disabilities as well as in private sector While many of them will be capable of being independent through establishing Enterprenuership.The Rehabilitation, Vocational Training and Life Skill Development Centres will provide services to more than 20,000 persons with Disabilities in GB.

