Sat. Jan 14th, 2023

Preparations finalized for “Sevendays Winter Feast 2023” in Gojal Valley, Hunza

21 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has finalized preparations for the Sevendays Winter Feast starting at Attabad Lake, Shishka, in Gojal Valley, Hunza.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held at the bank of the Attabad Lake in Shishkat. FCNA Commander is scheduled to be the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

The event will be conducted at Shishkat and Ghulking, two neighboring villages in Gojal Valley. The event will feature winter sports, fireworks, musical festivities, and food stalls. Indigenous, local, winter sports are also scheduled to be held.

Senior Minister Col. Abaid Ullah Baig is also scheduled to participate in the event.

A team of Balti artists is also scheduled to perform Mayfung, a traditional Tibetan event, during the festival.

The Sevendays Winter Festival will continue from January 15th to January 19th. Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid is scheduled to be the chief guest of the closing ceremony scheduled at Ghulkin.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

FIR registered against road construction company for allegedly causing death of a child

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Transparency International recommends reexamination of bidding process for construction of “Regional Grid” in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

Efforts underway to arrest 4 more accused of blackmailing and sexually abusing teenager girl: SSP Mirza Hassan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Deputy Commissioner Diamer’s camp office attacked with explosive. No losses reported

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan govt signs agreement with Shifa int’l Hospital to “hire services of 66 consultant doctors”

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Child abduction case raises questions about hospital security

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

FIR registered against road construction company for allegedly causing death of a child

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Preparations finalized for “Sevendays Winter Feast 2023” in Gojal Valley, Hunza

21 hours ago Pamir Times

Transparency International recommends reexamination of bidding process for construction of “Regional Grid” in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

GB needs a George Washington!

3 days ago Pamir Times

Thanks, But No Thanks!

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: