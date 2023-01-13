Preparations finalized for “Sevendays Winter Feast 2023” in Gojal Valley, Hunza

GILGIT: The Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has finalized preparations for the Sevendays Winter Feast starting at Attabad Lake, Shishka, in Gojal Valley, Hunza.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held at the bank of the Attabad Lake in Shishkat. FCNA Commander is scheduled to be the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

The event will be conducted at Shishkat and Ghulking, two neighboring villages in Gojal Valley. The event will feature winter sports, fireworks, musical festivities, and food stalls. Indigenous, local, winter sports are also scheduled to be held.

Senior Minister Col. Abaid Ullah Baig is also scheduled to participate in the event.

A team of Balti artists is also scheduled to perform Mayfung, a traditional Tibetan event, during the festival.

The Sevendays Winter Festival will continue from January 15th to January 19th. Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid is scheduled to be the chief guest of the closing ceremony scheduled at Ghulkin.

