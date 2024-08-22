From Tranquil Streams to Torrential Floods: The Sermik Nullah Crisis

By Naveed Akhtar

The escalating global temperatures and worsening impacts of the climate crisis are now daily news staples, instigating fear and concern, especially among those most vulnerable. Once renowned for their natural beauty and climate resilience, the mountain communities have transitioned from relying on traditional knowledge to facing some of the most climate-disaster-prone environments. These communities, once stewards of the mountains, now contend with the erosion of their landscapes and the destruction of their homes.

Sermik Valley, situated about 45 km from Skardu City in Gilgit-Baltistan, is celebrated for its unique history, rich culture, hospitality, and scenic beauty. Visitors are greeted with the expansive view of the largest artificial willow forest, which extends alongside the valley’s houses. The Sermik Nullah encompasses smaller valleys like Buroq Chat and Shilla Valley. The downstream water, locally known as Choo longs, flows through Sermik Valley and eventually merges with the mighty Indus River. This water originates from natural lake outflows and glacier melt in the Sermik Nullah, located at altitudes over 14,500 feet. Key glacier-fed lakes, including Ribo, Koshoq-thang, and Naqpo, are crucial for sustaining life in the valley, supporting agriculture, and generating hydroelectric power. The local population relies heavily on agriculture and livestock for their livelihood, toiling tirelessly to sustain their existence.

However, increased human interference and irresponsible environmental practices are causing grave concerns. The surge in tourism and associated activities, such as excessive vehicle traffic, flight operations, and commercial ventures, threaten the natural environment. Mountain communities, who are custodians of nature, are becoming victims of the very issues they did not create.

The lakes in Sermik Nullah remain largely unexplored and inaccessible due to the rough terrain, requiring hours of trekking. The region faces continuous threats from glacier lake outburst floods (GLOFs) due to rising temperatures, which accelerate glacier melt and lead to sudden lake outbursts, often triggered by thunderstorms. There is no mechanism in place to monitor water levels in these lakes or to provide timely alerts about potential flash floods. The communities are left vulnerable, relying on their resilience and social welfare efforts to survive.

Recent flash floods, caused by thunderstorms impacting the lakes in Sermik Nullah, have exposed administrative failures in responding to the climate crisis. Areas like Kariko and Korako experienced devastating floods that destroyed homes, fields, and livestock, and caused significant damage to powerhouses supplying electricity to Sermik Valley and Skardu City. The floods severely disrupted the economic and social fabric of the region, exacerbating the already high poverty rates and lack of basic services such as healthcare and sanitation.

The crisis in Sermik Nullah underscores the urgent need for effective climate crisis preparedness and response. Improved planning and policy decisions are crucial to building climate resilience and ensuring a sustainable future. Modern technologies, such as early warning systems and satellite imagery, must be employed to monitor and manage the natural lakes in Sermik Nullah. This will not only reflect the government’s role in mitigating climate risks but also provide essential support to the affected communities.

Unless proactive measures are taken, the recent events highlight the dire need for policy changes and effective climate strategies to combat the escalating climate crisis.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

