By Aafiyat Nazar

The areas of Hunza, Ghizar, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have long been celebrated for their breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. However, behind the postcard-perfect vistas lies a story of resilience and transformation, one that has been significantly shaped by the efforts of organizations like the DJ Schools and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). These institutions have played a pivotal role in uplifting the communities of this remote region through education, healthcare, and sustainable development. But what if these interventions had never taken place? What would Hunza, Ghizar, and Gilgit-Baltistan look like today without their contributions?

Without the pioneering efforts of the DJ Schools and AKDN, the trajectory of development in these regions would have been markedly different. Historically, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan faced immense challenges due to their geographic isolation, harsh climatic conditions, and limited access to resources. Education was a luxury few could afford, and healthcare facilities were virtually nonexistent. The absence of these critical services perpetuated cycles of poverty and limited opportunities for the local population.

In this alternate scenario, literacy rates would likely have remained dismally low. The DJ Schools, established in 1946, were among the first institutions to introduce modern education in parts of GB. Without their presence, the concept of formal schooling might have remained alien to many communities. Children, especially girls, would have been deprived of the chance to learn, perpetuating gender disparities and limiting the region’s potential for progress. The absence of AKDN’s extensive network of schools and educational programs would have further exacerbated this gap, leaving generations without the tools to break free from the constraints of illiteracy and ignorance.

Education is also accepted as the cornerstone of economic development, and without it, the economic landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan would have remained stagnant. The AKDN’s initiatives in vocational training, entrepreneurship, and rural development have empowered countless individuals to create sustainable livelihoods. In their absence, the region would have lacked the skilled workforce needed to drive economic growth. Traditional subsistence farming and small-scale trade would have remained the primary sources of income, offering little room for innovation or diversification.

Tourism, now a vital economic driver in the region, might never have flourished. The AKDN’s efforts to promote cultural preservation and sustainable tourism have played a crucial role in attracting visitors to the area. Without these initiatives, the region’s unique heritage and natural beauty might have gone unnoticed by the world. Infrastructure development, such as roads and bridges, which AKDN has supported, would have been minimal, further isolating the region and hindering its integration into the broader economy.

The healthcare landscape in Hunza, Ghizar, andGilgit-Baltistan would have been equally bleak without the intervention of AKDN. The network’s hospitals, clinics, and health programs have brought life-saving medical services to some of the most remote corners of the region. In their absence, access to healthcare would have remained a distant dream for many. Maternal and child mortality rates would have stayed alarmingly high, and preventable diseases would have continued to claim lives.

The AKDN’s focus on community health and preventive care has been instrumental in improving overall well-being. Without these efforts, the region would have lacked the infrastructure and expertise needed to address public health challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, would have had a far more devastating impact, as the region would have been ill-equipped to handle the crisis.

The AKDN has not only focused on material development but have also played a vital role in preserving and promoting the region’s rich cultural heritage. Through initiatives like the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, historic sites have been restored, and traditional arts and crafts have been revitalized. Without these efforts, the region’s cultural identity might have been eroded by the forces of globalization and neglect.

Moreover, the emphasis on pluralism and inclusivity, championed by AKDN, has fostered social cohesion in a region marked by ethnic and religious diversity. In the absence of such initiatives, social tensions might have escalated, undermining the harmony that has been a hallmark of these communities.

Sustainable development has been a cornerstone of AKDN’s work in the region. Projects focused on renewable energy, water management, and environmental conservation have helped mitigate the impact of climate change and resource scarcity. Without these interventions, the region would have faced severe environmental degradation. Deforestation, soil erosion, and water shortages would have threatened the delicate ecological balance, further exacerbating the challenges faced by local communities.

While the absence of the DJ Schools and AKDN’s initiatives paints a grim picture, it is important to acknowledge the resilience and resourcefulness of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. Even without external support, communities might have found ways to adapt and survive. However, the pace of progress would have been painstakingly slow, and the region would have remained on the fringes of national and global development.

The transformative impact of the DJ Schools and AKDN in Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be overstated. Their interventions have not only improved the quality of life for countless individuals but have also set the stage for a brighter future. Education, healthcare, economic opportunities, cultural preservation, and environmental sustainability are the pillars upon which these regions now stand. Without these efforts, the story of Gilgit-Baltistan would have been one of unfulfilled potential and missed opportunities.

When we reflect on this alternate reality, we are reminded of the profound difference that a visionary leadership has made through the network of institutions known as AKDN. As we mark the transition of leadership of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and bid farewell to the leadership of Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, we hope and pray that his legacy continues, aiming to set precedents in the service to humanity across the globe.

