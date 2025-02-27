First Public-Sector NICU Inaugurated in Gilgit to Enhance Newborn Care

Gilgit: The first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Gilgit-Baltistan has been inaugurated at Shaheed Saifur Rahman Government Teaching Hospital/Mother and Child Health Complex in Gilgit.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza and Secretary Health Asif Ullah Khan led the inauguration ceremony, emphasizing the facility’s crucial role in providing specialized care for critically ill newborns. The chief secretary expressed satisfaction with the unit’s completion and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the availability of essential resources and trained medical personnel.

According to the hospital’s spokesperson, this is the first fully equipped public-sector NICU in Gilgit-Baltistan, designed to offer advanced medical care to newborns from across the region.

The unit was completed and made operational in record time, thanks to support from various donors. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by a team of highly trained professionals, the NICU meets international healthcare standards. It is expected to significantly improve neonatal care in the region, providing life-saving medical interventions for newborns in need.

