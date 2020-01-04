First SDG Summit organized for Pakistan Girl Guides in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Aga Khan Youth and Sports Board for Pakistan (AKYSBP) in collaboration with Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) organised a four-day summit, from December 31st to January 3rd, in Islamabad in line with World Association for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts’ (WAGGGS) vision to ensure “All girls are valued and take action to change the world”.

The summit provided an opportunity to Girl Guides leaders from across Pakistan to explore, learn and understand UN’s Sustainable Development Goals from experts of Governmental, UN Organizations, and the Aga Khan Development Network. Participants also received training to use the leadership mindset of WAGGGS through practical implications.

National Commissioner, Senator Nuzhat Aamir Sadiq, who graciously attended the closing of the conference, appreciated the efforts of AKYSBP and said, “This is one of the very first summit on SDGs organized for guides across Pakistan. We, at PGGA have a clear vision that all girls are valued and take action to change the world. For more than 100 years, Girl Guides have been taking action in their respective communities and standing up for the issues that matter to them. They also conduct different advocacy campaigns to speak up and take action about issues affecting them & their communities.”

Using knowledge acquired in the Summit, the participants prepared Social Actions Projects for their local communities which were presented in front of experts who further helped refine their ideas. The guide leaders will execute their projects and share their learnings from the Summit with other leaders and members of their community.

Acknowledging the selfless volunteer service of Pakistan Girl Guides, Hafiz Sherali, President, Aga Khan Council for Pakistan recalled that, “The centuries-old tradition of giving of one’s time and resources is a significant aspect of Muslim tradition and a foundational identity of the Shia Ismaili community. It encourages initiative, develops leadership capacity, and provides volunteers an opportunity for personal and professional development.”

It is hoped that the Summit will create a ripple effect of learning and education regarding SDGs.

