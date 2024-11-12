Thirteen bodies recovered after a bus carrying 26 passengers crashes at Thalichi Bridge in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: A devastating accident on the Thalichi Bridge in the Diamer district has claimed the lives of over 24 people. Thirteen bodies, including six women, six men and 1 child, have so far been recovered from the Indus River, with the ongoing search for the remaining victims hindered by the night’s darkness.

The coaster, a minibus carrying at least 27 passengers, including crew members, was traveling from Astore district in Gilgit-Baltistan to Rawalpindi in Punjab. Tragically, most passengers were Astore residents attending a wedding. Among those who lost their lives were the groom and four of his close family members. The bride is the sole survivor and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Gilgit city. Her condition is reported to be stable.

According to police official Sher Khan, the accident was allegedly caused by overspeeding. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to fall from the bridge on the Karakoram Highway.

Accidents on the Karakoram Highway are distressingly frequent, often due to factors like mechanical failures, overspeeding, and driver negligence. Although the road traverses vulnerable mountainous terrain, accidents caused by natural disasters remain relatively rare compared to these other factors.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

