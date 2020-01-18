Video Reports Glacial lake formed on Shishpar Glacier, Hunza, drains 4 days ago Pamir Times FacebookTwitterLinkedinLake formed on the Shishper Glacier in Hunza’s Hasan Abad valley has started draining. The glacial stream, which normally remains empty during winters, was flooded due to the sudden drainage. About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts FacebookTwitterLinkedinShare this:WhatsAppTweetLike this:Like Loading... Share this on WhatsApp Continue Reading Previous Bururshaski Research Academy brings mystical musical colours of Karakoram to IslamabadNext Season II of Ice Hockey Championship concluded in Altit, Hunza More Stories Chitral Regional Video Reports House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive 6 hours ago Pamir Times Video Reports Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza Inaugurated. 7 hours ago Pamir Times Video Reports Female patient transported to hospital in a Wheelbarrow in snow-bound Kharmang District of Baltistan 7 hours ago Pamir Times Video Reports Season II of Ice Hockey Championship concluded in Altit, Hunza 2 days ago Pamir Times Culture Video Reports Bururshaski Research Academy brings mystical musical colours of Karakoram to Islamabad 6 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports High altitude Marathon concluded at Khunerab, Pakistani athletes shine 4 months ago Pamir Times What do you think? Cancel reply