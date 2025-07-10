The Education Fellows Who Lit Up Classrooms Across Gilgit-Baltistan

By Darvesh Karim

Project Manager & Senior Instructor, AKU-IED/PDCN

In Gilgit-Baltistan, a transformative vision for education has begun to unfold. In July 2024, a pioneering initiative called the GB EFs project was launched which is a GB Govt-sponsored innovative school improvement initiative. The Project was implemented by the AKU-led Consortium including LUMS, KIU and KP. The Project aimed at providing quality education in public sector educational institutions across all 10 districts of the region. The Project objectives included hiring, developing, deploying, supervising, and supporting 1248 Education Fellows (EFs) in various government institutions, including schools, colleges, technical, and special education institutions.

The journey began with the challenging task of finding the right talent to place in schools and colleges. From an initial data pool of 21,358 applicants, 2,375 candidates were shortlisted. The project then embarked on a rigorous recruitment process, designed to identify individuals with true passion and aptitude for teaching. Advertisements clearly outlined criteria, prioritizing candidates with 16 years or more of education in core subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, and Computer Science from HEC-recognized universities. In certain areas, and based on need, candidates with 14 or even 12 years of education were considered, particularly for marginalized or underserved villages.

The selection process involved Test-cum-Interviews conducted by 11 panels comprising 22 individuals. The interview panelists included faculty from AKU, KIU, LUMS, and other educational experts. A central control room at PDCN oversaw the entire process, facilitating audio and video recording for transparency. The interview tool was comprehensive, assessing passion and commitment, aptitude, analytical and interpersonal skills, and communication abilities. Significantly, candidates underwent a Content/General Knowledge Test, where they could orally present, explain on a whiteboard, or solve questions on paper. This was followed by a Teaching Demonstration, allowing panels to evaluate their lesson planning, instructional techniques, subject knowledge, and communication skills in a practical setting. Each candidate’s assessment, including the interview, content test, and teaching demonstration, was completed within 35 – 45 minutes. Ultimately, 1248 Education Fellows were hired.

Once selected, these EFs were not simply deployed; they were developed through an intensive training process. Even the Master Trainers from AKU, LUMS and KIU received initial training of trainers on Gamification by Knowledge Platform in September 2024, setting the stage for the master trainers’ own development. Then the EFs underwent 18 days of training, with a specific focus on Math, Science, English, and General Pedagogy, and an additional 6-day training was conducted at PDCN for the colleges-based Education Fellows. Newly hired EFs received a 5-day training course at PDCN and Skardu. This training was pivotal, aiming to transform teaching practices by focusing on gamification and activity-based learning, a strategy that proved to produce tangible outcomes.

With their skills improved, the EFs were then deployed across 600+ schools, colleges, and other institutions throughout all 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. The deployment was strategically planned to meet the district-wise and UC-wise teacher needs identified by the Government, ensuring coverage for 1054 positions in school education, 161 in college education, 15 in special education, and 18 in technical education, reaching the full target of 1248 EFs. By June 13, 2025, 1237 EFs were on board, covering various levels of education.

To ensure their continued effectiveness, a structured monitoring and supervision mechanism was put in place. This involved district-level visits by ten field-based Professional Development Teachers (PDTs), complementing the Project Team’s supervision through both physical visits and digital connectivity. A crucial aspect was the orientation of headteachers on their roles as immediate supervisors of EFs, strengthening on-ground oversight. Attendance was tracked daily, weekly, and monthly. The monitoring process also included classroom observations and feedback, review of lesson planning, professional portfolio development, and the use of online platforms like Kobotoolbox, WhatsApp, and Facebook group for data collection and communication.

Beyond monitoring, continuous support was a cornerstone of the project. Project Team ensured sharing with EFs on a weekly basis educational material to help them grow professionally on an ongoing basis. The project organized Winter Camps, engaging 779 EFs who taught 10,109 students, leading to improved results in remedial classes for Grades 5, 8, 9 and 10. EFs were encouraged to continuously update their professional portfolios, read, write, and engage in reflective practices, even publishing in newspapers and social media.

This comprehensive approach led to unprecedented changes in the school culture of Gilgit-Baltistan. For the first time in the history of GB, regular lesson planning by teachers became a standard practice, a change also emphasized by the School Education Department for the regular teachers. Reflective practices flourished through social media, newspapers, and on official Facebook Group, which also served as a learning resource hub. The focus on Activity-Based Teaching & Learning became a hallmark, with evidence of these activities recorded in portfolios. This initiative significantly enhanced the quality of education, empowered educators, and contributed to the overall development of the education sector in the region.

However, the project journey towards making a positive difference in schools also met numerous challenges. The project faced external pressures related to hiring, postings, and transfers. Resource gaps (staff, time, materials), limited community engagement, weak assessment systems, poor school infrastructure, lack of net connectivity, geographical barriers, and capacity gaps were also identified as potential obstacles. Sustainability remained a key concern, with risks of attrition.

Despite these hurdles, the project generated invaluable experience-based learnings. The decentralized recruitment model proved effective, continuously minimizing vacancy gaps through ongoing data-pool interviews. The training focuses on gamification and activity-based learning truly transformed teaching practices. Monitoring was critical, with the blend of physical visits by PDTs and digital tools ensuring accountability, further strengthened by headteacher involvement. The importance of clear communication of expectations was consistently demonstrated.

Looking ahead, the project identified a strategic path for sustained success. Key recommendations related to sustaining this initiative in future would require strengthening recruitment and retention through incentives and longer contracts, enhancing capacity building with advanced modules like digital literacy and inclusive education, and improving systemic support by advocating for policy safeguards against interferences and upgrading school infrastructure in collaboration with the Government and NGOs. To ensure sustainability, securing multi-year funding extensions and launching community awareness campaigns to foster local ownership will be important. Finally, expanding impact measurement through robust assessment frameworks and publishing impact reports would attract further investment.

The Education Fellows Project in Gilgit-Baltistan has proved its efficacy and repeatedly showed that it was more than just a school improvement program, it reflected the power of structured and collaborative efforts in achieving the school improvement goals. At the culmination of Project’s Year 1, the Project very well reflects the objectives achieved and gives hope to the stakeholders for the journey to continue for a brighter future of education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

What is important to bear in mind is that the meaningful change process requires considerable time to influence and impact on the overall organizational culture. Extending this project through Years 2–3 will allow us to shift from mere implementation of the project to solidifying its impact. The following 1-2 years will focus on broadening Education Fellows pedagogical skills, refining data-driven monitoring, and embedding the multi-level sustainable systems. With continued support, we can bridge remaining gaps in learning outcomes and institutionalize the best practices across Gilgit-Baltistan. Let’s make an endeavor to deepen and broaden the impact of the insights gained from Project implementation during Year 1.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts