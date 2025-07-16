Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards 2025: National Honors Announced for Conservation Champions

ISLAMABAD: (PR) ,In a significant move to recognize the tireless efforts of frontline wildlife defenders, the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), in collaboration with the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), has announced the recipients of the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards 2025.

The awards, presented in partnership with the wildlife departments of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, honor individuals and communities making outstanding contributions to the conservation of wildlife in Pakistan’s snow leopard range areas.

Following a comprehensive evaluation of 21 nominations during the third meeting of the National Committee for the Citizen Ranger Wildlife Protection Program (CRWPP), seven individuals and one community have been selected for their remarkable service and commitment to preserving Pakistan’s natural heritage.

2025 Award Recipients:

Snow Leopard Award (National Category): Muhammad Ismail, Game Watcher, AJK Wildlife Department

Muhammad Ismail, Game Watcher, AJK Wildlife Department Blue Sheep Award: Sher Afgan Ali, Wildlife Officer, Gilgit-Baltistan

Sher Afgan Ali, Wildlife Officer, Gilgit-Baltistan Brown Bear Award: Muhammad Raza, Wildlife Officer, Gilgit-Baltistan

Muhammad Raza, Wildlife Officer, Gilgit-Baltistan Wolf Award: Sakhawat Ali, Wildlife Officer, Gilgit-Baltistan

Sakhawat Ali, Wildlife Officer, Gilgit-Baltistan Ibex Award: Israr Ullah, Deputy Ranger, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Israr Ullah, Deputy Ranger, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Markhor Award: Muhammad Saleem, Wildlife Watcher, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Saleem, Wildlife Watcher, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Musk Deer Award: Mehboob Shah, Game Watcher, AJK Wildlife Department

The awards will be formally presented at a ceremony later this month.

Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Kharal, commended the initiative, stating, “The Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards are a powerful reminder of the courage and commitment shown by those who work tirelessly to protect our country’s natural heritage. These rangers, officers, and community members are the unsung heroes of conservation.”

Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari, Wildlife Ambassador, emphasized the broader impact of such efforts, “Protecting wildlife is not just about saving species, it is about preserving the balance of our ecosystems and the wellbeing of future generations. These awards recognize real action on the ground.”

Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation, noted the importance of celebrating the dedication of field staff in the following words, “These awards are not just a recognition of individual dedication, but a celebration of our collective commitment to wildlife protection.”

Veteran conservationist Mr. Ashiq Ahmad Khan, Chair of the National Committee, highlighted the sacrifices involved in frontline conservation work, “from patrolling remote mountains to preventing wildlife crimes, these individuals are guardians of our natural heritage. Recognizing their service is essential.”

Ms. Haseena Anbarin, DIG Forest, MoCC&EC, also applauded the awardees: “Local champions continue to protect snow leopards and their habitats, often without expecting anything in return. Their service is invaluable.”

The Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards, now an annual tradition, shine a spotlight on those whose work often goes unseen but is critical to safeguarding biodiversity. The MoCC&EC and SLF reaffirmed their continued commitment to conservation, awareness-building, and strengthening the Citizen Ranger Wildlife Protection Program.

