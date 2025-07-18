Unregulated Speed: The Rise of Heavy Motorbikes in Gilgit-Baltistan

By Karim Ullah

From July 8 to 13, the peaceful valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly Hunza, were disrupted by a group of 10 to 12 heavy bikers whose presence brought more discomfort than excitement. Riding high-powered motorbikes, they seemed to enjoy their luxurious adventure, but in doing so, caused great distress to thousands of residents and tourists across the region. The Karakoram Highway (KKH), which passes through densely populated villages of district Gilgit, Nagar and Hunza, passing the villages from Sultanabad Gilgit to Sost Gojal Hunza turned into a racetrack echoing with deafening engine sounds. The people living along this road many of whom live simple village lives are not accustomed to such high-decibel disturbances. What was once a tranquil setting became a place of noise, anxiety, and discomfort.

The loud, continuous sound of these bikes, further intensified by the mountainous terrain’s natural echo, did not simply disturb people it tortured them. At Khunjerab Top, a place celebrated for its silence and majesty, tourists were seen covering their ears, unable to enjoy the serenity they had traveled so far to experience. Some returned to their cars, others cut their visits short, and many were visibly upset. Unfortunately, my own journey from Gilgit coincided with this chaos. I was hosting a family from a city who had a five-year-old child. Throughout the journey, the little girl kept asking her mother when the loud bikes would go away. Every time her mother reassured her that they had passed, the bikers would reappear, either racing ahead or regrouping somewhere to continue their noisy stunts.

This was not a single passing the bikers repeatedly went back and forth through the valleys, revving their engines, wheeling, and showing complete disregard for the peace of the region. The impact was not limited to one family or one location. The entire stretch from Gilgit to Khunjerab was affected, and the uptowns and villages along the way suffered deeply. What’s worse, this kind of reckless behavior also poses a serious threat to road safety. The narrow mountain roads are not designed for dangerous stunts and racing. Any small mistake at high speed could lead to fatal accidents not just for the bikers but for innocent pedestrians, tourists, and drivers sharing the road.

It is deeply concerning that the joy and entertainment of a handful of bikers were prioritized over the well-being and comfort of thousands. How can we allow a dozen individuals to disrupt the lives of entire communities? This is not just a matter of noise pollution but also of public safety and dignity. The echoing sound of the bikes in a mountainous area is twice as loud and lasting, affecting people mentally and physically. As a local and a witness to this week-long ordeal, I urge the authorities to take this matter seriously. Clear regulations must be enforced to restrict such disruptive activities. Heavy bikes with loud exhaust should not be allowed to race through villages. There must be designated routes and timing restrictions for such vehicles.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a region of unmatched natural beauty and cultural richness. Tourists visit for peace, fresh air, and the stunning landscape not for noise and recklessness. We welcome guests with open arms, but mutual respect must be a part of every journey. If we fail to act now, we risk not only disturbing our communities but also damaging our tourism reputation. It is time to make thoughtful decisions that protect our people, preserve our environment, and ensure that GB remains a haven for all who seek beauty and peace.

