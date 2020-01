KHARMANG: Locals walked for hours through heavy snow to take her from her village, Kasoro, to a hospital located in Tolti area.

Locals said that roads to the remote village have been blocked for weeks due to heavy snowfall.

The locals carrying the patient told the media that they had started their journey at 1am and reached Tolti Civil Hospital by 11am. Reported by Sarwar Hussain Sikandar

Reported by Sarwar Hussain Sikandar

