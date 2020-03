GILGIT: Pak-China border will not be opened on April 1 due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, Usmam Ahmed of Commissioner Gilgit Division

Khunjerab International Border remains closed for all types of traffic for a period of four months, (November 30 to April 1) under the border protocols between the government of Pakistan and China.

