MASO, AKRSP to launch project to manage solid waste in Gojal

HUNZA: Mountain Area Support Organization (MASO) to collaborate with AKRSP, Canadian High Commission, Pakistan and the Local Administration to initiate a project on solid waste management in five villages of Gojal tehsil.

The stakeholders participated in an inception cum awareness workshop “Clean and Green Hunza’’ held at Gulmit. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Gojal, Magistrate Gojal, community leaders, representatives of business and hotel associations and other notables. The speakers highlighted importance of solid waste management campaigns on the wake of the increasing tourist flow in the region.

The project will install three-color segregated waste bins at different tourist spots in Shishkat, Gulmit, Ghulkin, Hussaini and Passu. A garbage carrier vehicle will then shift the waste to the specified waste disposal points.

The project will conduct dialogues and awareness sessions with community organizations, business associations, volunteers, scouts, guides and other stakeholders to create awareness and highlight the role of local community in addressing the environmental challenges and climate change.

MASO will select potential youth to be trained in solid waste management. Training camps will also be arranged for Green Ambassador Volunteers who will take the campaign forward.

AKRSP, in collaboration with MASO, will develop and disseminate campaign materials including flyers, stickers, caps, waste bags and others through the project to create mass awareness and sensitization on environment and climate change.

This demonstration model has been designed to facilitate business community, tourists and local stakeholders and promote tourism in the region.

Mountain Area Support Organizaiton (MASO), is a community-based non-for-Profit organization working for the socio-economic development of the people of Gojal-1 Union Council.

